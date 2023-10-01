Sunday's contest that pits the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-77) against the Houston Astros (89-72) at Chase Field should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Diamondbacks. Game time is at 3:10 PM ET on October 1.

The probable starters are Cristian Javier (9-5) for the Astros and Kyle Nelson (7-3) for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ARID

ARID Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Diamondbacks 6, Astros 5.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Read More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

Over their last 10 contests, the Diamondbacks were named underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to the over/under, Arizona and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 matchups.

The Diamondbacks have won in 40, or 47.6%, of the 84 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Arizona has come away with a win seven times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Arizona scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (745 total, 4.6 per game).

The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.48 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Schedule