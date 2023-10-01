Diamondbacks vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 6:41 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Sunday's contest that pits the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-77) against the Houston Astros (89-72) at Chase Field should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Diamondbacks. Game time is at 3:10 PM ET on October 1.
The probable starters are Cristian Javier (9-5) for the Astros and Kyle Nelson (7-3) for the Diamondbacks.
Diamondbacks vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: ARID
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Diamondbacks vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Diamondbacks 6, Astros 5.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Read More About This Game
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- Over their last 10 contests, the Diamondbacks were named underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.
- When it comes to the over/under, Arizona and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 matchups.
- The Diamondbacks have won in 40, or 47.6%, of the 84 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Arizona has come away with a win seven times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Arizona scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (745 total, 4.6 per game).
- The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.48 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 26
|@ White Sox
|W 15-4
|Zach Davies vs José Ureña
|September 27
|@ White Sox
|W 3-0
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Luis Patiño
|September 28
|@ White Sox
|L 3-1
|Bryce Jarvis vs Touki Toussaint
|September 29
|Astros
|L 2-1
|Zac Gallen vs Jose Urquidy
|September 30
|Astros
|L 1-0
|Merrill Kelly vs Justin Verlander
|October 1
|Astros
|-
|Zach Davies vs Cristian Javier
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.