For their matchup against the San Francisco 49ers (3-0) at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, October 1 at 4:25 PM , the Arizona Cardinals (1-2) have eight players on the injury report.

The Cardinals' last game was a 28-16 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

The 49ers head into this matchup after a 30-12 win over the New York Giants in their last game.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status James Conner RB Back Limited Participation In Practice Keaontay Ingram RB Neck Questionable Marquise Brown WR Thumb Questionable Zaven Collins LB Eye Full Participation In Practice Krys Barnes LB Finger Questionable Jonathan Ledbetter DL Finger Out Josh Woods LB Ankle Out Paris Johnson Jr. OL Ankle Questionable

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

San Francisco 49ers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Elijah Mitchell RB Knee Questionable Deebo Samuel WR Ribs Questionable Brandon Aiyuk WR Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Dre Greenlaw LB Ankle Questionable Ambry Thomas CB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles LB Ankle Questionable Jauan Jennings WR Shin Doubtful Trent Williams OT NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice

Other Week 4 Injury Reports

Cardinals vs. 49ers Game Info

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rep the 49ers or the Cardinals with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals Season Insights

In terms of total offense, the Cardinals rank 18th in the NFL (329.7 total yards per game) and 26th on defense (367.7 total yards allowed per contest).

In terms of points scored the Cardinals rank 13th in the NFL (24 points per game), and they are 15th on the other side of the ball (22.3 points allowed per contest).

The Cardinals are generating 173.3 passing yards per contest on offense this season (27th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are allowing 233 passing yards per game (21st-ranked) on defense.

With 156.3 rushing yards per game on offense, Arizona ranks sixth in the NFL. Defensively it ranks 26th, surrendering 134.7 rushing yards per game.

The Cardinals have produced five forced turnovers (seventh in NFL) and committed two turnovers (fifth in NFL) this season for a +3 turnover margin that ranks seventh in the NFL.

Cardinals vs. 49ers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: 49ers (-14)

49ers (-14) Moneyline: 49ers (-1000), Cardinals (+625)

49ers (-1000), Cardinals (+625) Total: 43.5 points

Sign up to live bet on the 49ers-Cardinals matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.