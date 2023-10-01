Cardinals Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Arizona Cardinals are +50000 to win the Super Bowl, the poorest odds in the entire league as of October 1.
Cardinals Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: +4000
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +50000
Cardinals Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Cardinals' Super Bowl odds (+50000) place them just 32nd in the NFL, but according to computer rankings they are 27th.
- The Cardinals have experienced the second-biggest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, dropping from +20000 at the beginning of the season to +50000.
- Based on their moneyline odds, the Cardinals have a 0.2% chance of winning the Super Bowl.
Arizona Betting Insights
- Arizona's record against the spread is 3-0-0.
- Two of the Cardinals' three games have hit the over.
- The Cardinals have played as a moneyline underdog in every game this season.
- This season, Arizona has been the underdog three times and won one of those games.
- The Cardinals are compiling 329.7 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 18th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank 26th, surrendering 367.7 yards per contest.
- Offensively, the Cardinals rank 13th in the NFL with 24 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 15th in points allowed (367.7 points allowed per contest).
Cardinals Impact Players
- In three games, Joshua Dobbs has thrown for 549 yards (183.0 per game), with two TDs and zero INTs, and completing 72.0%.
- On the ground, Dobbs has scored one touchdown and gained 93 yards.
- James Conner has rushed for 266 yards (88.7 per game) and two scores in three games.
- In three games, Marquise Brown has 14 receptions for 143 yards (47.7 per game) and two scores.
- In three games, Rondale Moore has eight catches for 55 yards (18.3 per game) and zero scores.
- In three games for the Cardinals, Kyzir White has amassed 1.0 sack and 3.0 TFL, 30 tackles, and one interception.
Cardinals Player Futures
2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Commanders
|L 20-16
|+12500
|2
|September 17
|Giants
|L 31-28
|+12500
|3
|September 24
|Cowboys
|W 28-16
|+1000
|4
|October 1
|@ 49ers
|-
|+550
|5
|October 8
|Bengals
|-
|+1800
|6
|October 15
|@ Rams
|-
|+10000
|7
|October 22
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|8
|October 29
|Ravens
|-
|+1600
|9
|November 5
|@ Browns
|-
|+2500
|10
|November 12
|Falcons
|-
|+5000
|11
|November 19
|@ Texans
|-
|+40000
|12
|November 26
|Rams
|-
|+10000
|13
|December 3
|@ Steelers
|-
|+3500
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|December 17
|49ers
|-
|+550
|16
|December 24
|@ Bears
|-
|+40000
|17
|December 31
|@ Eagles
|-
|+700
|18
|January 7
|Seahawks
|-
|+4000
Odds are current as of October 1 at 5:19 AM ET.
