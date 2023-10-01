The Arizona Cardinals are +50000 to win the Super Bowl, the poorest odds in the entire league as of October 1.

Watch the Cardinals this season on Fubo!

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +4000

+4000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +50000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Cardinals to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Cardinals' Super Bowl odds (+50000) place them just 32nd in the NFL, but according to computer rankings they are 27th.

The Cardinals have experienced the second-biggest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, dropping from +20000 at the beginning of the season to +50000.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Cardinals have a 0.2% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Arizona Betting Insights

Arizona's record against the spread is 3-0-0.

Two of the Cardinals' three games have hit the over.

The Cardinals have played as a moneyline underdog in every game this season.

This season, Arizona has been the underdog three times and won one of those games.

The Cardinals are compiling 329.7 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 18th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank 26th, surrendering 367.7 yards per contest.

Offensively, the Cardinals rank 13th in the NFL with 24 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 15th in points allowed (367.7 points allowed per contest).

Cardinals Impact Players

In three games, Joshua Dobbs has thrown for 549 yards (183.0 per game), with two TDs and zero INTs, and completing 72.0%.

On the ground, Dobbs has scored one touchdown and gained 93 yards.

James Conner has rushed for 266 yards (88.7 per game) and two scores in three games.

In three games, Marquise Brown has 14 receptions for 143 yards (47.7 per game) and two scores.

In three games, Rondale Moore has eight catches for 55 yards (18.3 per game) and zero scores.

In three games for the Cardinals, Kyzir White has amassed 1.0 sack and 3.0 TFL, 30 tackles, and one interception.

Bet on Cardinals to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Player Futures

2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Commanders L 20-16 +12500 2 September 17 Giants L 31-28 +12500 3 September 24 Cowboys W 28-16 +1000 4 October 1 @ 49ers - +550 5 October 8 Bengals - +1800 6 October 15 @ Rams - +10000 7 October 22 @ Seahawks - +4000 8 October 29 Ravens - +1600 9 November 5 @ Browns - +2500 10 November 12 Falcons - +5000 11 November 19 @ Texans - +40000 12 November 26 Rams - +10000 13 December 3 @ Steelers - +3500 BYE - - - - 15 December 17 49ers - +550 16 December 24 @ Bears - +40000 17 December 31 @ Eagles - +700 18 January 7 Seahawks - +4000

Odds are current as of October 1 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.