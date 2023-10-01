A victory by the San Francisco 49ers over the Arizona Cardinals is our computer model prediction for these teams' upcoming game, on Sunday, October 1 at 4:25 PM ET (at Levi's Stadium). For a full breakdown, including the spread, over/under and final score, see below.

The 49ers have been a tough opponent for opposing teams, as they rank top-five in both total offense (fourth-best with 399 yards per game) and total defense (third-best with 258.3 yards allowed per game) this year. The Cardinals are compiling 24 points per game on offense this season (13th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are giving up 22.3 points per contest (15th-ranked) on defense.

Cardinals vs. 49ers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: 49ers by 14) Over (43.5) 49ers 29, Cardinals 16

The Cardinals have a 13.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Arizona has put together a perfect 3-0-0 record against the spread this season.

This year, games featuring Arizona have gone over the point total twice.

The over/under for this game is 3.3 points higher than the average scoring total for Cardinals games (40.2).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the 49ers' implied win probability is 90.9%.

San Francisco has won two games against the spread this season.

San Francisco games have hit the over once this season.

The over/under in this game (43.5) is equal to the average total for 49ers games this season.

Cardinals vs. 49ers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed San Francisco 30 14 30 12 30 15 Arizona 24 22.3 28 23.5 16 20

