The San Francisco 49ers (3-0) take a three-game winning streak into their contest with the Arizona Cardinals (1-2) on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Levi's Stadium. The 49ers are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the line posted at 14 points. The over/under for the outing is 43.5 points.

Before live betting this week's matchup that has the 49ers squaring off against the Cardinals, see the article below. We have collected all of the relevant stats and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Cardinals vs. 49ers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

After the first quarter this season, the Cardinals have been leading in two games and have been behind in one game.

In three games this year, the 49ers have led after the first quarter two times and been tied one time.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 6.7 points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing two points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

Regarding scoring in the second quarter, the Cardinals have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in two games and have lost the second quarter in one game.

The 49ers have won the second quarter in two games this season, and they've been outscored in the second quarter in one game.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 11.3 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering eight points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Regarding scoring in the third quarter, the Cardinals have won the third quarter in one game and have been outscored in the third quarter in two games.

Looking at third-quarter scoring, the 49ers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in two games and have lost the third quarter in one game.

Offensively, San Francisco is averaging 4.3 points in the third quarter (16th-ranked) this year. It is giving up two points on average in the third quarter (sixth-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

Digging into scoring in the fourth quarter, the Cardinals have won that quarter in one game and have lost that quarter in two games.

The 49ers have put up more points than their opponent in the fourth quarter in all three games this season.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 7.7 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing two points on average in that quarter.

Cardinals vs. 49ers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Cardinals have been leading after the first half in two games this season. The team has been trailing after the first half in one game.

At the conclusion of the first half this season, the 49ers have had the lead two times (2-0 in those contests) and been knotted up one time (1-0).

2nd Half

Through three games this season, the Cardinals have lost the second half two times (0-2 in those games) and have won the second half one time (1-0).

The 49ers have outscored their opponent in the second half in all three games this season.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 12 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is allowing four points on average in the second half.

