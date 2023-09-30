Week 5 of the 2023 college football season includes five games involving Pac-12 teams. Keep scrolling to see some of the best bets on the table for standalone wagers or parlay options (according to our computer model), which include picking Colorado +21.5 against USC as a spread bet and betting on the over/under in the Washington vs. Arizona matchup.

Best Week 5 Pac-12 Spread Bets

Pick: Colorado +21.5 vs. USC

Matchup: USC Trojans at Colorado Buffaloes

USC Trojans at Colorado Buffaloes Projected Favorite & Spread: USC by 5.4 points

USC by 5.4 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: September 30

September 30 TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Stanford +27.5 vs. Oregon

Matchup: Oregon Ducks at Stanford Cardinal

Oregon Ducks at Stanford Cardinal Projected Favorite & Spread: Oregon by 11.5 points

Oregon by 11.5 points Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Date: September 30

September 30 TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Arizona +18.5 vs. Washington

Matchup: Washington Huskies at Arizona Wildcats

Washington Huskies at Arizona Wildcats Projected Favorite & Spread: Washington by 9.9 points

Washington by 9.9 points Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Date: September 30

September 30 TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 5 Pac-12 Total Bets

Under 65.5 - Washington vs. Arizona

Matchup: Washington Huskies at Arizona Wildcats

Washington Huskies at Arizona Wildcats Projected Total: 56.2 points

56.2 points Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Date: September 30

September 30 TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)

Over 48.5 - Arizona State vs. Cal

Matchup: Arizona State Sun Devils at California Golden Bears

Arizona State Sun Devils at California Golden Bears Projected Total: 55.8 points

55.8 points Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: September 30

September 30 TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)

Under 61.5 - Oregon vs. Stanford

Matchup: Oregon Ducks at Stanford Cardinal

Oregon Ducks at Stanford Cardinal Projected Total: 58.2 points

58.2 points Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Date: September 30

September 30 TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)

Week 5 Pac-12 Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Utah 4-0 (1-0 Pac-12) 22.3 / 9.5 322.5 / 263.8 Washington 4-0 (1-0 Pac-12) 49.8 / 17.0 593.3 / 370.8 Oregon 4-0 (1-0 Pac-12) 54.0 / 13.3 570.8 / 264.0 Washington State 4-0 (1-0 Pac-12) 45.8 / 25.5 533.5 / 382.8 USC 4-0 (2-0 Pac-12) 55.0 / 20.0 569.3 / 364.5 Colorado 3-1 (0-1 Pac-12) 32.5 / 33.3 409.0 / 475.8 Arizona 3-1 (1-0 Pac-12) 28.5 / 16.0 450.5 / 314.3 UCLA 3-1 (0-1 Pac-12) 32.0 / 11.0 456.0 / 263.8 Oregon State 3-1 (0-1 Pac-12) 39.5 / 17.8 459.5 / 324.8 Cal 2-2 (0-1 Pac-12) 32.8 / 27.8 453.5 / 342.8 Stanford 1-3 (0-2 Pac-12) 22.5 / 32.8 374.0 / 430.0 Arizona State 1-3 (0-1 Pac-12) 16.8 / 29.8 307.8 / 353.8

