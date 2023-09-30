Veronika Kudermetova will face Jessica Pegula in the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 final on Saturday, September 30.

With -275 odds, Pegula is the favorite against Kudermetova for this tournament final versus the underdog, who is +220.

Veronika Kudermetova vs. Jessica Pegula Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023

The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round: Finals

Finals Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum

Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Veronika Kudermetova vs. Jessica Pegula Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jessica Pegula has a 73.3% chance to win.

Veronika Kudermetova Jessica Pegula +220 Odds to Win Match -275 31.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 73.3% 41.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.6

Today's WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Veronika Kudermetova vs. Jessica Pegula Trends and Insights

In the semifinals on Friday, Kudermetova defeated Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 7-6, 6-7, 6-3.

In the semifinals on Saturday, Pegula took home the victory against No. 6-ranked Maria Sakkari, winning 6-2, 6-3.

Kudermetova has played 57 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 21.3 games per match.

Kudermetova has played 34 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 21.0 games per match.

Pegula has averaged 21.0 games per match through her 66 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 57.8% of the games.

Pegula has averaged 20.8 games per match and 9.0 games per set through 46 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 58.5% of those games.

Kudermetova and Pegula have matched up once dating back to 2015, in the Mutua Madrid Open quarterfinals. Kudermetova claimed victory in that matchup 6-4, 0-6, 6-4.

In three total sets against each other, Kudermetova has taken two, while Pegula has secured one.

Pegula has taken 14 games (53.8% win rate) against Kudermetova, who has secured 12 games.

In their one match against each other, Kudermetova and Pegula are averaging 26.0 games and 3.0 sets.

