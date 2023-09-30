Tommy Pham vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:27 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Tommy Pham (.273 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Verlander. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Pham? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Tommy Pham At The Plate
- Pham is hitting .253 with 26 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 46 walks.
- Pham has gotten a hit in 72 of 124 games this season (58.1%), including 27 multi-hit games (21.8%).
- He has homered in 11.3% of his games in 2023 (14 of 124), and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Pham has driven home a run in 45 games this year (36.3%), including more than one RBI in 11.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored in 39 games this year (31.5%), including 14 multi-run games (11.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|65
|.306
|AVG
|.235
|.385
|OBP
|.306
|.537
|SLG
|.425
|13
|XBH
|23
|6
|HR
|9
|17
|RBI
|34
|24/14
|K/BB
|61/25
|3
|SB
|13
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Astros' 3.97 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (201 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Astros are sending Verlander (12-8) to make his 27th start of the season. He is 12-8 with a 3.32 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 157 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw eight innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 40-year-old has an ERA of 3.32, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 26 games this season. Opponents have a .229 batting average against him.
