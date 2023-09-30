Rafael Devers sits at 99 RBI, and will try to collect his 100th when his Boston Red Sox (77-83) meet the Baltimore Orioles (100-60) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

The Orioles will give the nod to Kyle Gibson (15-9, 4.86 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 16 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Kutter Crawford (6-8, 4.16 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Orioles vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gibson - BAL (15-9, 4.86 ERA) vs Crawford - BOS (6-8, 4.16 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Gibson

The Orioles' Gibson (15-9) will make his 33rd start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in seven innings against the Cleveland Guardians.

The 35-year-old has pitched in 32 games this season with a 4.86 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .268.

In 32 starts this season, he's earned 17 quality starts.

In 32 starts, Gibson has pitched through or past the fifth inning 27 times. He has a season average of 5.8 frames per outing.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 32 chances this season.

Kyle Gibson vs. Red Sox

The Red Sox are batting .258 this season, sixth in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .426 (seventh in the league) with 182 home runs.

The right-hander has allowed the Red Sox to go 6-for-19 with a double, a triple and four RBI in five innings this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kutter Crawford

Crawford (6-8) takes the mound first for the Red Sox in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 4.16 ERA in 123 1/3 innings pitched, with 128 strikeouts.

His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

Over 30 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 4.16 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .226 to opposing hitters.

Crawford has three quality starts under his belt this season.

Crawford is looking for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.1 frames per start.

In seven of his 30 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.