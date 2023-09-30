Big Sky opponents meet when the Sacramento State Hornets (3-1) and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (1-3) square off on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Hornet Stadium.

Sacramento State ranks 46th in total defense this year (324.5 yards allowed per game), but has been shining on offense, ranking 22nd-best in the FCS with 424.3 total yards per game. From an offensive standpoint, Northern Arizona is compiling 22.3 points per game (73rd-ranked). It ranks 99th in the FCS defensively (34.8 points given up per game).

Northern Arizona vs. Sacramento State Game Info

Northern Arizona vs. Sacramento State Key Statistics

Northern Arizona Sacramento State 388.5 (28th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 424.3 (17th) 390.0 (101st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 324.5 (60th) 138.3 (68th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 183.5 (27th) 250.3 (26th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 240.8 (32nd) 1 (57th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 2 (22nd) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (22nd)

Northern Arizona Stats Leaders

Adam Damante has racked up 483 yards (120.8 per game) while completing 71.6% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

Devon Starling has rushed for 253 yards on 56 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Chase Belcher has racked up 98 yards (on 21 carries) with one touchdown, while also catching seven passes for 93 yards and one touchdown.

Coleman Owen's 270 receiving yards (67.5 yards per game) are a team high. He has 20 receptions on 15 targets with one touchdown.

Isaiah Eastman has eight receptions (on six targets) for a total of 119 yards (29.8 yards per game) this year.

Hendrix Johnson has racked up 99 reciving yards (24.8 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Sacramento State Stats Leaders

Kaiden Bennett has been a dual threat for Sacramento State so far this season. He has 912 passing yards, completing 61% of his passes and throwing six touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's rushed for 236 yards (59.0 ypg) on 45 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Marcus Fulcher has racked up 240 yards on 54 carries while finding the end zone four times. He's also caught five passes for 82 yards (20.5 per game) and two touchdowns through the air.

Devin Gandy's team-leading 217 yards as a receiver have come on 13 receptions (out of 14 targets).

Carlos Hill has hauled in 15 passes while averaging 49.0 yards per game.

Jared Gipson has hauled in eight receptions for 175 yards, an average of 43.8 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

