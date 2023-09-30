Northern Arizona vs. Sacramento State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 30
In the game between the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks and Sacramento State Hornets on Saturday, September 30 at 9:00 PM, our computer model expects the Lumberjacks to emerge victorious. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.
Northern Arizona vs. Sacramento State Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Northern Arizona (-24.0)
|58.7
|Northern Arizona 41, Sacramento State 17
Northern Arizona Betting Info (2022)
- The Lumberjacks put together a 5-6-0 record against the spread last year.
- Lumberjacks games hit the over six out of 11 times last season.
Sacramento State Betting Info (2023)
- The Hornets have covered the spread in every game this season.
Lumberjacks vs. Hornets 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Sacramento State
|32.3
|22.3
|34.0
|6.0
|31.7
|27.7
|Northern Arizona
|22.3
|34.8
|32.0
|32.0
|12.5
|37.5
