In the game between the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks and Sacramento State Hornets on Saturday, September 30 at 9:00 PM, our computer model expects the Lumberjacks to emerge victorious. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Northern Arizona vs. Sacramento State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Northern Arizona (-24.0) 58.7 Northern Arizona 41, Sacramento State 17

Northern Arizona Betting Info (2022)

The Lumberjacks put together a 5-6-0 record against the spread last year.

Lumberjacks games hit the over six out of 11 times last season.

Sacramento State Betting Info (2023)

The Hornets have covered the spread in every game this season.

Lumberjacks vs. Hornets 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Sacramento State 32.3 22.3 34.0 6.0 31.7 27.7 Northern Arizona 22.3 34.8 32.0 32.0 12.5 37.5

