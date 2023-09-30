Ketel Marte vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:27 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte (.442 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 81 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros at Chase Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Astros.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ketel Marte? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte is batting .278 with 26 doubles, nine triples, 25 home runs and 71 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 25th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.
- Marte has had a hit in 106 of 148 games this year (71.6%), including multiple hits 40 times (27.0%).
- He has gone deep in 16.2% of his games in 2023 (24 of 148), and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Marte has had at least one RBI in 35.8% of his games this season (53 of 148), with two or more RBI 20 times (13.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 46.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 14.2%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|75
|.308
|AVG
|.250
|.388
|OBP
|.335
|.513
|SLG
|.466
|30
|XBH
|30
|11
|HR
|14
|35
|RBI
|47
|49/35
|K/BB
|59/36
|5
|SB
|3
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (201 total, 1.3 per game).
- Verlander gets the start for the Astros, his 27th of the season. He is 12-8 with a 3.32 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 157 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty tossed eight innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 40-year-old has an ERA of 3.32, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 26 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .229 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.