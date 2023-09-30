Jace Peterson -- with a slugging percentage of .259 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Houston Astros, with Justin Verlander on the hill, on September 30 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Astros.

Jace Peterson Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jace Peterson At The Plate

Peterson is hitting .213 with 10 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 46 walks.

In 49.2% of his games this season (64 of 130), Peterson has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (9.2%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in 3.8% of his games this year, and 1.4% of his trips to the plate.

Peterson has picked up an RBI in 17.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 6.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 30 times this season (23.1%), including four games with multiple runs (3.1%).

Jace Peterson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 19 .179 AVG .163 .280 OBP .255 .279 SLG .163 7 XBH 0 3 HR 0 13 RBI 2 41/20 K/BB 13/5 8 SB 3

Astros Pitching Rankings