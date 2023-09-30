Geraldo Perdomo -- batting .231 with a double, a triple, five walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Houston Astros, with Justin Verlander on the mound, on September 30 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
  • TV Channel: ARID
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

  • Perdomo is batting .249 with 20 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 63 walks.
  • In 67 of 135 games this year (49.6%) Perdomo has had a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (22.2%).
  • Looking at the 135 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (4.4%), and in 1.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Perdomo has driven in a run in 34 games this year (25.2%), including nine games with more than one RBI (6.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 43.0% of his games this season (58 of 135), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (8.1%) he has scored more than once.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
64 GP 66
.226 AVG .271
.336 OBP .375
.347 SLG .379
16 XBH 14
3 HR 3
20 RBI 27
45/30 K/BB 40/33
10 SB 6

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Astros have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to give up 201 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
  • Verlander (12-8 with a 3.32 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 157 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 27th of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed eight innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • The 40-year-old has a 3.32 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings across 26 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .229 to his opponents.
