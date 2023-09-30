Gabriel Moreno -- with a slugging percentage of .303 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Houston Astros, with Justin Verlander on the mound, on September 30 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Moreno? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno has 19 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 28 walks while hitting .284.

Moreno has gotten a hit in 60 of 105 games this year (57.1%), with more than one hit on 29 occasions (27.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 6.7% of his games in 2023 (seven of 105), and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 36.2% of his games this year, Moreno has tallied at least one RBI. In six of those games (5.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 27.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (2.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 50 .333 AVG .234 .379 OBP .296 .415 SLG .401 11 XBH 16 1 HR 6 20 RBI 30 36/14 K/BB 39/14 4 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings