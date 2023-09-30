Evan Longoria is available when the Arizona Diamondbacks take on Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros at Chase Field Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on September 24 against the Yankees) he went 1-for-3 with two RBI.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
  • TV Channel: ARID
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Evan Longoria At The Plate

  • Longoria has nine doubles, 11 home runs and 21 walks while batting .223.
  • Longoria has picked up a hit in 49.3% of his 71 games this season, with more than one hit in 12.7% of them.
  • Looking at the 71 games he has played this season, he's homered in 11 of them (15.5%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 28.2% of his games this season, Longoria has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 22 games this year (31.0%), including multiple runs in three games.

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
33 GP 36
.243 AVG .204
.296 OBP .287
.485 SLG .369
11 XBH 9
7 HR 4
16 RBI 12
37/9 K/BB 35/12
0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The Astros pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
  • Astros pitchers combine to give up 201 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
  • Verlander makes the start for the Astros, his 27th of the season. He is 12-8 with a 3.32 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 157 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty threw eight innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 40-year-old has an ERA of 3.32, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 26 games this season. Opponents are batting .229 against him.
