The Houston Astros (88-72) visit the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-76) on Saturday at Chase Field, at 8:10 PM ET.

The Astros will call on Justin Verlander (12-8) against the Diamondbacks and Merrill Kelly (12-7).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Verlander - HOU (12-8, 3.32 ERA) vs Kelly - ARI (12-7, 3.48 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Merrill Kelly

Kelly (12-7) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 30th start of the season. He has a 3.48 ERA in 170 2/3 innings pitched, with 182 strikeouts.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the New York Yankees, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The 34-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.48, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 29 games this season. Opponents are hitting .222 against him.

Kelly enters this matchup with 17 quality starts under his belt this season.

Kelly is seeking his 29th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 innings per start.

He has had three appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Verlander

The Astros will send Verlander (12-8) to the mound for his 27th start this season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in eight innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.

The 40-year-old has pitched to a 3.32 ERA this season with 8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.4 walks per nine across 26 games.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Verlander will look to finish five or more innings for the 20th start in a row.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 26 chances this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.