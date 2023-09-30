Houston Astros (88-72) will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-76) at Chase Field on Saturday, September 30 at 8:10 PM ET. Currently sitting at 29 steals, Kyle Tucker will be looking to nab his 30th stolen base of the year.

Oddsmakers list the Astros as -120 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +100 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 9 runs for this contest (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds to go under).

Diamondbacks vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander - HOU (12-8, 3.32 ERA) vs Merrill Kelly - ARI (12-7, 3.48 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Astros Moneyline Diamondbacks Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -120 +100 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have been favored 111 times and won 59, or 53.2%, of those games.

The Astros have gone 55-48 (winning 53.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 54.5% chance to win.

The Astros have a 1-5 record over the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Houston and its opponents combined to go over the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 40, or 48.2%, of the 83 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Diamondbacks have a win-loss record of 26-38 when favored by +100 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and won both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Diamondbacks vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+140) Alek Thomas 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+180) Christian Walker 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+130) Gabriel Moreno 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+195) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+125)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +5000 12th 2nd Win NL West +20000 - 3rd

