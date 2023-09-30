Justin Verlander starts for the Houston Astros on Saturday against Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET at Chase Field.

Diamondbacks vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 166 home runs.

Fueled by 481 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks 17th in MLB with a .410 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks rank 13th in MLB with a .251 team batting average.

Arizona ranks 13th in the majors with 745 total runs scored this season.

The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .322 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have shown patience at the plate this season with the fourth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.7) among MLB offenses.

Arizona averages the 23rd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Arizona has the 20th-ranked ERA (4.50) in the majors this season.

The Diamondbacks rank 19th in MLB with a combined 1.325 WHIP this season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly (12-7) to the mound for his 30th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in five innings against the New York Yankees.

He has started 29 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 17 of them.

Kelly has 28 starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 29 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 9/25/2023 Yankees L 6-4 Away Merrill Kelly Clarke Schmidt 9/26/2023 White Sox W 15-4 Away Zach Davies José Ureña 9/27/2023 White Sox W 3-0 Away Brandon Pfaadt Luis Patiño 9/28/2023 White Sox L 3-1 Away Bryce Jarvis Touki Toussaint 9/29/2023 Astros L 2-1 Home Zac Gallen Jose Urquidy 9/30/2023 Astros - Home Merrill Kelly Justin Verlander 10/1/2023 Astros - Home Zach Davies Justin Verlander

