Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks will look to get to Justin Verlander when he starts for the Houston Astros on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Chase Field.

The Astros have been listed as +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Diamondbacks (-120). The over/under is 9 runs for the game.

Diamondbacks vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -120 +100 9 -110 -110 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Diamondbacks have a record of 4-4.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games. Arizona and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under in three straight games, with the average total established by bookmakers during that span being 9.3.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have won 60% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (42-28).

Arizona has a 39-24 record (winning 61.9% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The Diamondbacks have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Arizona has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 160 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 70 of those games (70-82-8).

The Diamondbacks are 6-5-0 against the spread this season.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 43-36 41-40 32-29 52-47 56-55 28-21

