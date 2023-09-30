Diamondbacks vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 11:42 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Saturday's contest features the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-76) and the Houston Astros (88-72) clashing at Chase Field in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Diamondbacks according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on September 30.
The Astros will give the nod to Justin Verlander (12-8) versus the Diamondbacks and Merrill Kelly (12-7).
Diamondbacks vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: ARID
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Diamondbacks vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Diamondbacks 5, Astros 4.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Discover More About This Game
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- Over their last 10 contests, the Diamondbacks were named underdogs twice and won each contest.
- When it comes to the over/under, Arizona and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- The Diamondbacks' previous 10 games have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.
- The Diamondbacks have won in 40, or 48.2%, of the 83 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Arizona has come away with a win 26 times in 64 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- The offense for Arizona is the No. 13 offense in baseball, scoring 4.7 runs per game (745 total runs).
- Diamondbacks pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.50 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 25
|@ Yankees
|L 6-4
|Merrill Kelly vs Clarke Schmidt
|September 26
|@ White Sox
|W 15-4
|Zach Davies vs José Ureña
|September 27
|@ White Sox
|W 3-0
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Luis Patiño
|September 28
|@ White Sox
|L 3-1
|Bryce Jarvis vs Touki Toussaint
|September 29
|Astros
|L 2-1
|Zac Gallen vs Jose Urquidy
|September 30
|Astros
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Justin Verlander
|October 1
|Astros
|-
|Zach Davies vs Justin Verlander
