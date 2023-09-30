Saturday's contest features the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-76) and the Houston Astros (88-72) clashing at Chase Field in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Diamondbacks according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on September 30.

The Astros will give the nod to Justin Verlander (12-8) versus the Diamondbacks and Merrill Kelly (12-7).

Diamondbacks vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

How to Watch on TV: ARID

Diamondbacks vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Diamondbacks 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

Over their last 10 contests, the Diamondbacks were named underdogs twice and won each contest.

When it comes to the over/under, Arizona and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Diamondbacks' previous 10 games have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Diamondbacks have won in 40, or 48.2%, of the 83 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Arizona has come away with a win 26 times in 64 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Arizona is the No. 13 offense in baseball, scoring 4.7 runs per game (745 total runs).

Diamondbacks pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.50 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

