Corbin Carroll vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:27 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Corbin Carroll and his .435 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (71 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Houston Astros and Justin Verlander on September 30 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Astros.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.364), slugging percentage (.512) and total hits (162) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 12th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.
- Carroll has had a hit in 102 of 152 games this year (67.1%), including multiple hits 48 times (31.6%).
- He has homered in 15.8% of his games this season, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34.9% of his games this year, Carroll has driven in at least one run. In 18 of those games (11.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 82 games this year, with multiple runs 28 times.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|75
|.295
|AVG
|.283
|.371
|OBP
|.358
|.538
|SLG
|.486
|34
|XBH
|31
|13
|HR
|12
|40
|RBI
|35
|59/28
|K/BB
|64/28
|20
|SB
|33
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.97 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (201 total, 1.3 per game).
- Verlander makes the start for the Astros, his 27th of the season. He is 12-8 with a 3.32 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 157 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty tossed eight innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 40-year-old has a 3.32 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings in 26 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .229 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.