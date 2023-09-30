The Clemson Tigers (2-2) and Syracuse Orange (4-0) will battle in a clash of ACC foes at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Clemson vs. Syracuse? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Clemson vs. Syracuse?

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Syracuse 29, Clemson 22

Syracuse 29, Clemson 22 Clemson has been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

The Tigers have played as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter in just two games this season, and they split 1-1.

This is the first time Syracuse will play as an underdog this season.

The Orange have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +225 odds on them winning this game.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Tigers a 73.3% chance to win.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Syracuse (+7)



Syracuse (+7) This season Clemson has one win against the spread.

The Tigers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 7 points or more (in two chances).

So far in 2023 Syracuse has two wins against the spread.

Parlay your bets together on the Clemson vs. Syracuse matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (53.5)



Under (53.5) Clemson and its opponents have combined to score more than 53.5 points in a game twice this season.

This season, Syracuse has played two games with a combined score higher than 53.5 points.

Clemson averages 36.3 points per game against Syracuse's 44.3, amounting to 27.1 points over the contest's total of 53.5.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Clemson

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.8 53.5 54.5 Implied Total AVG 33.7 33.5 34 ATS Record 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

Syracuse

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.5 53.5 56.5 Implied Total AVG 34 36.5 29 ATS Record 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 0-3-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.