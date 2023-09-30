Christian Walker vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:28 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Christian Walker -- with an on-base percentage of .279 in his past 10 games, 55 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Houston Astros, with Justin Verlander on the hill, on September 30 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker is hitting .259 with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 61 walks.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 73rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 58th and he is 22nd in slugging.
- Walker has picked up a hit in 95 of 156 games this year, with multiple hits 41 times.
- In 29 games this year, he has gone deep (18.6%, and 5% of his trips to the plate).
- Walker has had an RBI in 62 games this year (39.7%), including 22 multi-RBI outings (14.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- In 45.5% of his games this year (71 of 156), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (7.1%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|80
|.274
|AVG
|.246
|.349
|OBP
|.320
|.529
|SLG
|.472
|37
|XBH
|34
|16
|HR
|17
|48
|RBI
|55
|60/30
|K/BB
|66/31
|4
|SB
|7
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.97 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (201 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Astros will send Verlander (12-8) out to make his 27th start of the season. He is 12-8 with a 3.32 ERA and 139 strikeouts through 157 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, the righty tossed eight innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In 26 games this season, the 40-year-old has an ERA of 3.32, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .229 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.