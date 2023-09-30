Christian Walker -- with an on-base percentage of .279 in his past 10 games, 55 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Houston Astros, with Justin Verlander on the hill, on September 30 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Astros Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker is hitting .259 with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 61 walks.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 73rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 58th and he is 22nd in slugging.

Walker has picked up a hit in 95 of 156 games this year, with multiple hits 41 times.

In 29 games this year, he has gone deep (18.6%, and 5% of his trips to the plate).

Walker has had an RBI in 62 games this year (39.7%), including 22 multi-RBI outings (14.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

In 45.5% of his games this year (71 of 156), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (7.1%) he has scored more than once.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 75 GP 80 .274 AVG .246 .349 OBP .320 .529 SLG .472 37 XBH 34 16 HR 17 48 RBI 55 60/30 K/BB 66/31 4 SB 7

Astros Pitching Rankings