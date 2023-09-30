Pac-12 rivals will do battle when the California Golden Bears (2-2) face the Arizona State Sun Devils (1-3) at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, California. In the column below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

When and Where is Cal vs. Arizona State?

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: California Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Cal 45, Arizona State 11

Cal 45, Arizona State 11 Cal has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Golden Bears have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -450 or shorter.

This season, Arizona State has been listed as the underdog in three games and failed to win any of those contests.

The Sun Devils have played as an underdog of +340 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Golden Bears have an 81.8% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Cal (-12.5)



Cal (-12.5) So far this season Cal has two victories against the spread.

Arizona State has covered one time against the spread this season.

The Sun Devils covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 12.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (47.5)



Over (47.5) Cal and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's total of 47.5 points twice this season.

This season, Arizona State has played just one game with a combined score higher than 47.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 49.6 points per game, 2.1 points more than the over/under of 47.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Cal

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55 55 55 Implied Total AVG 32.7 30 34 ATS Record 2-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-1-0 0-1-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

Arizona State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.8 54.8 Implied Total AVG 34.3 34.3 ATS Record 1-2-0 1-2-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 1-2-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-3 0-0

