According to our computer projections, the Washington Huskies will beat the Arizona Wildcats when the two teams come together at Arizona Stadium on Saturday, September 30, which begins at 10:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Arizona vs. Washington Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Washington (-19.5) Under (65.5) Washington 46, Arizona 11

Week 5 Pac-12 Predictions

Arizona Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 12.5% chance of a victory for the Wildcats.

The Wildcats have covered the spread twice in three opportunities this year.

No Wildcats three games with a set total this season have hit the over.

The average over/under for Arizona games this season is 6.0 fewer points than the point total of 65.5 for this outing.

Washington Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Huskies' implied win probability is 91.7%.

The Huskies' record against the spread is 3-1-0.

Washington has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 19.5-point favorites.

Two of the Huskies' four games have gone over the point total.

The over/under in this game is 65.5 points, 6.0 higher than the average total in Washington games this season.

Wildcats vs. Huskies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Washington 49.8 17.0 52.7 20.3 41.0 7.0 Arizona 28.5 16.0 34.5 6.5 22.5 25.5

