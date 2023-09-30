The No. 7 Washington Huskies (4-0) will have their third-ranked scoring offense go up against the Arizona Wildcats (3-1), with the No. 72 scoring defense in college football, on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The Huskies are heavily favored, by 17.5 points. The over/under is 67.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Washington vs. Arizona matchup.

Arizona vs. Washington Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Tucson, Arizona Venue: Arizona Stadium

Arizona vs. Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Week 5 Odds

Arizona vs. Washington Betting Trends

Arizona has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this year.

Washington has put together a 3-1-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Huskies have been favored by 17.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Arizona 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

