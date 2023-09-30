Arizona vs. Washington: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
The No. 7 Washington Huskies (4-0) will have their third-ranked scoring offense go up against the Arizona Wildcats (3-1), with the No. 72 scoring defense in college football, on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The Huskies are heavily favored, by 17.5 points. The over/under is 67.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Washington vs. Arizona matchup.
Arizona vs. Washington Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Channel: Pac-12 Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Tucson, Arizona
- Venue: Arizona Stadium
Arizona vs. Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Washington Moneyline
|Arizona Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Washington (-17.5)
|67.5
|-1000
|+650
|FanDuel
|Washington (-17.5)
|68.5
|-1000
|+640
Arizona vs. Washington Betting Trends
- Arizona has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this year.
- Washington has put together a 3-1-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Huskies have been favored by 17.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
Arizona 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
