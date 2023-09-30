The California Golden Bears (2-2) will face off against their Pac-12-rival, the Arizona State Sun Devils (1-3) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at California Memorial Stadium. The Golden Bears are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 12 points. The over/under is 47.5 in the contest.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Cal vs. Arizona State matchup in this article.

Arizona State vs. Cal Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Channel: Pac-12 Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Berkeley, California
  • Venue: California Memorial Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona State vs. Cal Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cal Moneyline Arizona State Moneyline
BetMGM Cal (-12) 47.5 -500 +360 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Cal (-11.5) 47.5 -480 +360 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 5 Odds

Arizona State vs. Cal Betting Trends

  • Arizona State has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Sun Devils have covered the spread when playing as at least 12-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.
  • Cal has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

Arizona State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000
To Win the Pac-12 +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

