The California Golden Bears (2-2) will face off against their Pac-12-rival, the Arizona State Sun Devils (1-3) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at California Memorial Stadium. The Golden Bears are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 12 points. The over/under is 47.5 in the contest.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Cal vs. Arizona State matchup in this article.

Arizona State vs. Cal Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

City: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: California Memorial Stadium

Arizona State vs. Cal Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Arizona State vs. Cal Betting Trends

Arizona State has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Sun Devils have covered the spread when playing as at least 12-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Cal has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

Arizona State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Pac-12 +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

