The California Golden Bears (2-2) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Arizona State Sun Devils (1-3) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at California Memorial Stadium in a Pac-12 clash.

Cal is totaling 32.8 points per game on offense this year (50th in the FBS), and is allowing 27.8 points per game (93rd) on defense. Arizona State has not been getting things done on offense, ranking 14th-worst with 307.8 total yards per game. It has been more productive on defense, surrendering 353.8 total yards per contest (63rd-ranked).

Arizona State vs. Cal Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: California Memorial Stadium

Arizona State vs. Cal Key Statistics

Arizona State Cal 307.8 (119th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 453.5 (35th) 353.8 (62nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 342.8 (54th) 94.3 (123rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 216.3 (12th) 213.5 (96th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 237.3 (69th) 11 (127th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (102nd) 1 (126th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (3rd)

Arizona State Stats Leaders

Jaden Rashada has put up 403 passing yards, or 100.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 56.7% of his passes and has tossed three touchdowns with one interception.

The team's top rusher, Cameron Skattebo, has carried the ball 56 times for 259 yards (64.8 per game) with three touchdowns. He's also caught 10 passes for 130 yards and one touchdown.

DeCarlos Brooks has rushed for 90 yards on 21 carries.

Elijhah Badger has collected 18 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 213 (53.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 32 times and has two touchdowns.

Xavier Guillory has racked up 140 receiving yards (35.0 yards per game) and one touchdown on 12 receptions.

Jalin Conyers has racked up 139 reciving yards (34.8 ypg) this season.

Cal Stats Leaders

Ben Finley has racked up 526 yards (131.5 ypg) on 49-of-79 passing with three touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Jaydn Ott has 306 rushing yards on 54 carries with four touchdowns.

Isaiah Ifanse has racked up 236 yards on 42 attempts, scoring four times.

Jeremiah Hunter has hauled in 21 receptions for 232 yards (58.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Trond Grizzell has grabbed 12 passes while averaging 44.3 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Taj Davis has compiled 13 receptions for 141 yards, an average of 35.3 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

