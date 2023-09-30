Arizona BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
How to Bet
Never used BetMGM before? Getting started is easy. To register, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Simply follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the sign-up process.
If you're looking to put money on a game matchup today but want some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Wagering on the moneyline, spread, and over/under are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with -110 odds and the team you picked does win, you'd get back $19.
While it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a larger payout or better chance to win in certain situations. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the bet.
Seeking a simpler way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you think the combined score of both teams at the conclusion of the game will be higher or lower than the over/under. That's all there is to it. If you, say, bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110), you'd get back $19 if the final score is higher than the set total.
Games in Arizona Today
Arizona State Sun Devils vs. California Golden Bears
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Location: Berkeley, California
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Cal (-12.5)
- Cal Moneyline: -450
- Arizona State Moneyline: +340
- Total: 47.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Houston Astros vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: ARID (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Diamondbacks (-120)
- Moneyline Underdog: Astros (+100)
- Total: 9
Washington Huskies vs. Arizona Wildcats
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Location: Tucson, Arizona
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Arizona (-19.5)
- Arizona Moneyline: -1100
- Washington Moneyline: +700
- Total: 65.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
