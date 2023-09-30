Arizona BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Never used BetMGM before? Getting started is easy. To register, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Simply follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the sign-up process.

If you're looking to put money on a game matchup today but want some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Wagering on the moneyline, spread, and over/under are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with -110 odds and the team you picked does win, you'd get back $19.

While it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a larger payout or better chance to win in certain situations. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the bet.

Seeking a simpler way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you think the combined score of both teams at the conclusion of the game will be higher or lower than the over/under. That's all there is to it. If you, say, bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110), you'd get back $19 if the final score is higher than the set total.

Games in Arizona Today

Arizona State Sun Devils vs. California Golden Bears

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Location: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Watch on Fubo)

Pac-12 Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Cal (-12.5)

Cal (-12.5) Cal Moneyline: -450

-450 Arizona State Moneyline: +340

+340 Total: 47.5

Houston Astros vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: ARID (Watch on Fubo)

ARID (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Diamondbacks (-120)

Diamondbacks (-120) Moneyline Underdog: Astros (+100)

Astros (+100) Total: 9

Washington Huskies vs. Arizona Wildcats

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Location: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Watch on Fubo)

Pac-12 Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Arizona (-19.5)

Arizona (-19.5) Arizona Moneyline: -1100

-1100 Washington Moneyline: +700

+700 Total: 65.5

