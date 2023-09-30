The field at the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas will feature Alexa Pano. She and the other golfers will go for for a piece of the $2,300,000.00 purse on the par-71, 6,438-yard course from September 29-30.

Looking to bet on Pano at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +4500 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Keep reading for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards Pano Odds to Win: +4500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Alexa Pano Insights

Pano has finished better than par 14 times and scored 14 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 20 rounds.

She has registered the best score of the day twice while finishing in the top-five four times and with a top-10 score in six of her last 20 rounds played.

Over her last 20 rounds, Pano has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 12 occasions.

Pano has won one of her past five events.

Pano has finished within three shots of the leader in one of her past five appearances. During that same span, she's posted a better-than-average score four times.

Pano has made the cut in six tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 14 33 -5 273 1 8 1 1 $346,919

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,025 yards in the past year, while Pinnacle Country Club is set for a shorter 6,438 yards.

Players have recorded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

Pano will take to the 6,438-yard course this week at Pinnacle Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,515 yards during the past year.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Pano's Last Time Out

Pano finished in the 19th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

She averaged 3.93 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Kroger Queen City Championship, which was strong enough to place her in the 80th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.01).

Pano shot better than 92% of the competitors at the Kroger Queen City Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.56 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.85.

Pano recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Pano carded three bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.2).

Pano had more birdies or better (eight) than the tournament average of 5.3 on the 40 par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship.

In that last competition, Pano had a bogey or worse on five of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 5.4).

Pano finished the Kroger Queen City Championship with a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.5 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the Kroger Queen City Championship averaged 1.6 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Pano finished without one.

