Tommy Pham vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:29 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Tommy Pham (.179 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Discover More About This Game
Tommy Pham At The Plate
- Pham has 26 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 45 walks while batting .255.
- Pham has gotten a hit in 72 of 123 games this year (58.5%), with more than one hit on 27 occasions (22.0%).
- In 11.4% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Pham has driven in a run in 45 games this year (36.6%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (11.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 39 times this season (31.7%), including 14 games with multiple runs (11.4%).
Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|65
|.306
|AVG
|.235
|.385
|OBP
|.306
|.537
|SLG
|.425
|13
|XBH
|23
|6
|HR
|9
|17
|RBI
|34
|24/14
|K/BB
|61/25
|3
|SB
|13
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 4.00 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 201 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- France (11-6) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 3.83 ERA in 136 1/3 innings pitched, with 101 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.83, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents are hitting .263 against him.
