Lourdes Gurriel Jr. vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:29 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.410 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is batting .263 with 34 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 33 walks.
- He ranks 62nd in batting average, 108th in on base percentage, and 43rd in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Gurriel has reached base via a hit in 97 games this season (of 142 played), and had multiple hits in 34 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 16.2% of his games this season, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Gurriel has driven home a run in 51 games this season (35.9%), including more than one RBI in 13.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..
- He has scored at least once 54 times this season (38.0%), including eight games with multiple runs (5.6%).
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|71
|.265
|AVG
|.262
|.322
|OBP
|.303
|.527
|SLG
|.412
|36
|XBH
|24
|15
|HR
|9
|48
|RBI
|33
|58/21
|K/BB
|42/12
|3
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (201 total, 1.3 per game).
- France gets the start for the Astros, his 24th of the season. He is 11-6 with a 3.83 ERA and 101 strikeouts through 136 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.83, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents are batting .263 against him.
