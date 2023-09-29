The Arizona Diamondbacks and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.410 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: J.P. France

J.P. France TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is batting .263 with 34 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 33 walks.

He ranks 62nd in batting average, 108th in on base percentage, and 43rd in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Gurriel has reached base via a hit in 97 games this season (of 142 played), and had multiple hits in 34 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 16.2% of his games this season, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Gurriel has driven home a run in 51 games this season (35.9%), including more than one RBI in 13.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..

He has scored at least once 54 times this season (38.0%), including eight games with multiple runs (5.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 70 GP 71 .265 AVG .262 .322 OBP .303 .527 SLG .412 36 XBH 24 15 HR 9 48 RBI 33 58/21 K/BB 42/12 3 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings