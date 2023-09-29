On Friday, Jace Peterson (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be J.P. France. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-2 against the White Sox.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jace Peterson Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: J.P. France

J.P. France TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jace Peterson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jace Peterson At The Plate

Peterson is batting .212 with 10 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 45 walks.

Peterson has gotten a hit in 63 of 129 games this year (48.8%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (9.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 3.9% of his games this year, and 1.4% of his plate appearances.

In 17.8% of his games this year, Peterson has notched at least one RBI. In nine of those games (7.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 30 of 129 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jace Peterson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 19 .179 AVG .163 .280 OBP .255 .279 SLG .163 7 XBH 0 3 HR 0 13 RBI 2 41/20 K/BB 13/5 8 SB 3

Astros Pitching Rankings