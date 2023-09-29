Jace Peterson vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:26 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Jace Peterson (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be J.P. France. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-2 against the White Sox.
Jace Peterson Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Explore More About This Game
Jace Peterson At The Plate
- Peterson is batting .212 with 10 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 45 walks.
- Peterson has gotten a hit in 63 of 129 games this year (48.8%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (9.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 3.9% of his games this year, and 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 17.8% of his games this year, Peterson has notched at least one RBI. In nine of those games (7.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 30 of 129 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Jace Peterson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|19
|.179
|AVG
|.163
|.280
|OBP
|.255
|.279
|SLG
|.163
|7
|XBH
|0
|3
|HR
|0
|13
|RBI
|2
|41/20
|K/BB
|13/5
|8
|SB
|3
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Astros have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (201 total, 1.3 per game).
- France gets the start for the Astros, his 24th of the season. He is 11-6 with a 3.83 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 136 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.83, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .263 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.