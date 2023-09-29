Geraldo Perdomo vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:31 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Geraldo Perdomo and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to J.P. France) at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Geraldo Perdomo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo is batting .251 with 20 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 63 walks.
- Perdomo has gotten a hit in 67 of 134 games this year (50.0%), with more than one hit on 30 occasions (22.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in six games this year (4.5%), leaving the park in 1.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Perdomo has picked up an RBI in 25.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 6.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 58 of 134 games this year, and more than once 11 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|66
|.230
|AVG
|.271
|.341
|OBP
|.375
|.352
|SLG
|.379
|16
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|27
|44/30
|K/BB
|40/33
|10
|SB
|6
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Astros have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 201 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- France makes the start for the Astros, his 24th of the season. He is 11-6 with a 3.83 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 136 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.83, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .263 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.