After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Geraldo Perdomo and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to J.P. France) at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Astros Starter: J.P. France

J.P. France TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo is batting .251 with 20 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 63 walks.

Perdomo has gotten a hit in 67 of 134 games this year (50.0%), with more than one hit on 30 occasions (22.4%).

He has hit a long ball in six games this year (4.5%), leaving the park in 1.2% of his trips to the plate.

Perdomo has picked up an RBI in 25.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 6.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 58 of 134 games this year, and more than once 11 times.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 66 .230 AVG .271 .341 OBP .375 .352 SLG .379 16 XBH 14 3 HR 3 20 RBI 27 44/30 K/BB 40/33 10 SB 6

Astros Pitching Rankings