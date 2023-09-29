Gabriel Moreno -- with a slugging percentage of .303 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Houston Astros, with J.P. France on the hill, on September 29 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the White Sox.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Astros Starter: J.P. France

J.P. France TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is batting .284 with 18 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 28 walks.

In 59 of 104 games this year (56.7%) Moreno has picked up a hit, and in 29 of those games he had more than one (27.9%).

He has gone deep in seven games this season (6.7%), homering in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

Moreno has picked up an RBI in 35.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 5.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 29 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 50 .335 AVG .234 .382 OBP .296 .413 SLG .401 10 XBH 16 1 HR 6 19 RBI 30 35/14 K/BB 39/14 4 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings