When the Houston Astros (87-72) match up with the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-75) at Chase Field on Friday, September 29 at 9:40 PM ET, Kyle Tucker will be seeking his 30th steal of the season (he's currently sitting at 29).

The Diamondbacks are -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Astros (+100). The game's over/under is set at 9.5 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen - ARI (17-8, 3.49 ERA) vs J.P. France - HOU (11-6, 3.83 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks Moneyline Astros Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -120 +100 - 9.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Diamondbacks vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored 69 times and won 42, or 60.9%, of those games.

The Diamondbacks have gone 39-23 (winning 62.9% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Arizona, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Diamondbacks have a 4-3 record across the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Astros have been underdogs in 37 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (62.2%) in those contests.

This season, the Astros have been victorious 16 times in 27 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 2-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 5-4-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corbin Carroll 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+170) Alek Thomas 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+185) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155) Gabriel Moreno 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+195) Christian Walker 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+125)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +4000 12th 2nd Win NL West +20000 - 3rd

