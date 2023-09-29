Corbin Carroll vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:29 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Corbin Carroll (.417 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be J.P. France. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple) in his last game against the White Sox.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Corbin Carroll? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll has 161 hits and an OBP of .363 to go with a slugging percentage of .511. All three of those stats are best among Arizona hitters this season.
- He ranks 13th in batting average, 19th in on base percentage, and 17th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.
- Carroll has gotten a hit in 101 of 151 games this season (66.9%), including 48 multi-hit games (31.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 15.9% of his games this season, and 3.9% of his chances at the plate.
- In 53 games this season (35.1%), Carroll has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (11.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 82 times this season (54.3%), including 28 games with multiple runs (18.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|75
|.294
|AVG
|.283
|.369
|OBP
|.358
|.537
|SLG
|.486
|33
|XBH
|31
|13
|HR
|12
|40
|RBI
|35
|59/27
|K/BB
|64/28
|18
|SB
|33
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Astros' 4.00 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 201 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- France (11-6 with a 3.83 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 136 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 24th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.83, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .263 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.