Christian Walker -- with a slugging percentage of .600 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Houston Astros, with J.P. France on the mound, on September 29 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: J.P. France

J.P. France TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker is hitting .261 with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 61 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 71st, his on-base percentage ranks 51st, and he is 21st in the league in slugging.

Walker has had a hit in 95 of 155 games this year (61.3%), including multiple hits 41 times (26.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 18.7% of his games in 2023, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

Walker has had an RBI in 62 games this year (40.0%), including 22 multi-RBI outings (14.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

In 71 of 155 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 74 GP 80 .278 AVG .246 .354 OBP .320 .537 SLG .472 37 XBH 34 16 HR 17 48 RBI 55 60/30 K/BB 66/31 4 SB 7

Astros Pitching Rankings