The Arizona Cardinals are +50000 to win the Super Bowl, the poorest odds in the entire league as of September 29.

Watch the Cardinals this season on Fubo!

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +4000

+4000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +50000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Cardinals to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Cardinals' Super Bowl odds (+50000) place them just 32nd in the NFL, but according to computer rankings they are 27th.

The Cardinals were +20000 to win the Super Bowl at the start of the season, and have now dropped to +50000, which is the second-biggest change in the entire NFL.

The Cardinals' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 0.2%.

Arizona Betting Insights

Arizona is unbeaten against the spread this year.

Arizona has had two games (out of three) hit the over this year.

The Cardinals have played as a moneyline underdog in every game this season.

This season, Arizona has been the underdog three times and won one of those games.

The Cardinals are compiling 329.7 yards per game on offense (18th in NFL), and they rank 26th on defense with 367.7 yards allowed per game.

The Cardinals are compiling 24 points per game on offense (13th in NFL), and they rank 15th on the other side of the ball with 22.3 points allowed per game.

Cardinals Impact Players

Joshua Dobbs has two touchdown passes and zero picks in three games, completing 72.0% for 549 yards (183.0 per game).

Also, Dobbs has rushed for 93 yards and one TD.

In three games, James Conner has run for 266 yards (88.7 per game) and two scores.

In the passing game, Marquise Brown has scored two times, hauling in 14 balls for 143 yards (47.7 per game).

In three games, Rondale Moore has eight catches for 55 yards (18.3 per game) and zero scores.

Kyzir White has collected one pick to go with 30 tackles, 3.0 TFL, one sack, and one pass defended in three games for the Cardinals.

Bet on Cardinals to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Player Futures

2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Commanders L 20-16 +12500 2 September 17 Giants L 31-28 +12500 3 September 24 Cowboys W 28-16 +1000 4 October 1 @ 49ers - +550 5 October 8 Bengals - +1800 6 October 15 @ Rams - +10000 7 October 22 @ Seahawks - +4000 8 October 29 Ravens - +1600 9 November 5 @ Browns - +2500 10 November 12 Falcons - +5000 11 November 19 @ Texans - +40000 12 November 26 Rams - +10000 13 December 3 @ Steelers - +3500 BYE - - - - 15 December 17 49ers - +550 16 December 24 @ Bears - +40000 17 December 31 @ Eagles - +700 18 January 7 Seahawks - +4000

Odds are current as of September 29 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.