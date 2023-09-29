Alek Thomas vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:30 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Alek Thomas (.324 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be J.P. France. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has 16 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 19 walks while hitting .231.
- Thomas has gotten a hit in 60 of 112 games this season (53.6%), with more than one hit on 19 occasions (17.0%).
- In nine games this year, he has homered (8.0%, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Thomas has driven in a run in 29 games this season (25.9%), including six games with more than one RBI (5.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 39 games this season (34.8%), including eight multi-run games (7.1%).
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|59
|.262
|AVG
|.206
|.305
|OBP
|.246
|.457
|SLG
|.312
|17
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|4
|25
|RBI
|14
|36/9
|K/BB
|47/10
|2
|SB
|7
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Astros' 4.00 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (201 total, 1.3 per game).
- France gets the start for the Astros, his 24th of the season. He is 11-6 with a 3.83 ERA and 101 strikeouts through 136 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 3.83 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 24 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .263 to his opponents.
