Tommy Pham -- with a slugging percentage of .256 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Chicago White Sox, with Touki Toussaint on the hill, on September 28 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the White Sox.

Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Tommy Pham At The Plate

  • Pham is batting .257 with 26 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 44 walks.
  • In 59.0% of his games this year (72 of 122), Pham has picked up at least one hit, and in 27 of those games (22.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has hit a long ball in 11.5% of his games this year, and 3.4% of his chances at the plate.
  • Pham has driven in a run in 45 games this season (36.9%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (11.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • In 32.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 14 games with multiple runs (11.5%).

Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 26
.244 AVG .250
.301 OBP .304
.384 SLG .470
9 XBH 11
1 HR 5
15 RBI 17
21/6 K/BB 27/9
5 SB 5

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
  • The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.96).
  • The White Sox give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (214 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Toussaint (4-7 with a 5.10 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 16th of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Friday, the righty threw 6 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • The 27-year-old has a 5.10 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .223 to his opponents.
