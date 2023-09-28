Arizona High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Pinal County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:10 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to catch this week's high school football games in Pinal County, Arizona? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Arizona This Week
Pinal County, Arizona High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Apache Junction High School at Marcos de Niza High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 28
- Location: Tempe, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Desert Sunrise High School at Arcadia High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on September 29
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Combs High School at Mesquite High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 29
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coolidge High School at La Joya Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 29
- Location: Avondale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastmark High School at Poston Butte High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 29
- Location: San Tan Valley, AZ
- Conference: East Sky
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. David High School at San Manuel Jr./Sr. High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 29
- Location: San Manuel, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Duncan High School at Ray High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 29
- Location: Kearny, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.