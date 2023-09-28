Lourdes Gurriel Jr. vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lourdes Gurriel Jr., with a slugging percentage of .395 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Chicago White Sox, with Touki Toussaint on the mound, September 28 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-5) against the White Sox.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is batting .264 with 34 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 33 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 59th, his on-base percentage ranks 106th, and he is 42nd in the league in slugging.
- In 68.1% of his 141 games this season, Gurriel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 34 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 23 games this year (16.3%), homering in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Gurriel has driven home a run in 51 games this year (36.2%), including more than one RBI in 13.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..
- He has scored in 54 games this season (38.3%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|70
|.265
|AVG
|.262
|.322
|OBP
|.304
|.527
|SLG
|.415
|36
|XBH
|24
|15
|HR
|9
|48
|RBI
|33
|58/21
|K/BB
|42/12
|3
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.3 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The White Sox have a 4.96 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (214 total, 1.4 per game).
- Toussaint makes the start for the White Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 5.10 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.10, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are batting .223 against him.
