Lourdes Gurriel Jr., with a slugging percentage of .395 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Chicago White Sox, with Touki Toussaint on the mound, September 28 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-5) against the White Sox.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint

Touki Toussaint TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is batting .264 with 34 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 33 walks.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 59th, his on-base percentage ranks 106th, and he is 42nd in the league in slugging.

In 68.1% of his 141 games this season, Gurriel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 34 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 23 games this year (16.3%), homering in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

Gurriel has driven home a run in 51 games this year (36.2%), including more than one RBI in 13.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..

He has scored in 54 games this season (38.3%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 70 GP 70 .265 AVG .262 .322 OBP .304 .527 SLG .415 36 XBH 24 15 HR 9 48 RBI 33 58/21 K/BB 42/12 3 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings