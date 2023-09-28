On Thursday, Ketel Marte (.452 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 90 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Touki Toussaint. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

  • Marte is batting .279 with 26 doubles, nine triples, 25 home runs and 70 walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 25th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.
  • Marte has picked up a hit in 71.9% of his 146 games this year, with at least two hits in 27.4% of them.
  • He has gone deep in 16.4% of his games this season, and 3.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Marte has picked up an RBI in 52 games this season (35.6%), with more than one RBI in 20 of them (13.7%).
  • He has scored in 47.3% of his games this year (69 of 146), with two or more runs 21 times (14.4%).

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
70 GP 74
.307 AVG .253
.386 OBP .339
.515 SLG .471
30 XBH 30
11 HR 14
35 RBI 46
49/34 K/BB 58/36
4 SB 3

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox's 4.96 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to give up 214 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
  • Toussaint gets the start for the White Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 5.10 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.10, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .223 against him.
