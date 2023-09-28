Jace Peterson -- .160 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Chicago White Sox, with Touki Toussaint on the mound, on September 28 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the White Sox.

Jace Peterson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Jace Peterson At The Plate

  • Peterson has 10 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 45 walks while batting .212.
  • Peterson has gotten at least one hit in 48.8% of his games this season (63 of 129), with at least two hits 12 times (9.3%).
  • He has hit a home run in 3.9% of his games in 2023, and 1.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Peterson has had an RBI in 23 games this season (17.8%), including nine multi-RBI outings (7.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 23.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 3.1%.

Jace Peterson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
46 GP 19
.179 AVG .163
.280 OBP .255
.279 SLG .163
7 XBH 0
3 HR 0
13 RBI 2
41/20 K/BB 13/5
8 SB 3

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
  • The White Sox's 4.96 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to allow 214 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
  • Toussaint (4-7 with a 5.10 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 16th of the season.
  • The righty's most recent appearance came on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.10, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .223 against him.
