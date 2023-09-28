Geraldo Perdomo vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Geraldo Perdomo (.214 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, five walks and three RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Touki Toussaint. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the White Sox.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Geraldo Perdomo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo is hitting .253 with 20 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 63 walks.
- Perdomo has picked up a hit in 67 of 133 games this season, with multiple hits 30 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 4.5% of his games in 2023, and 1.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Perdomo has had an RBI in 34 games this year (25.6%), including nine multi-RBI outings (6.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 58 of 133 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|65
|.230
|AVG
|.275
|.341
|OBP
|.380
|.352
|SLG
|.385
|16
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|27
|44/30
|K/BB
|39/33
|10
|SB
|6
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The White Sox have a 4.96 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (214 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox are sending Toussaint (4-7) to the mound for his 16th start of the season. He is 4-7 with a 5.10 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the righty threw 6 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.10, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .223 batting average against him.
