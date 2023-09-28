The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Gabriel Moreno (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 92 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Touki Toussaint and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Moreno? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

  • Moreno is hitting .286 with 18 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 26 walks.
  • In 57.3% of his 103 games this season, Moreno has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 6.8% of his games this season, and 1.9% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 37 games this season (35.9%), Moreno has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (5.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 29 games this season (28.2%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
54 GP 49
.335 AVG .236
.382 OBP .291
.413 SLG .406
10 XBH 16
1 HR 6
19 RBI 30
35/14 K/BB 38/12
4 SB 2

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
  • The White Sox have a 4.96 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to give up 214 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
  • Toussaint makes the start for the White Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 5.10 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 83 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went 6 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • The 27-year-old has a 5.10 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .223 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.