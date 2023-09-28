The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Gabriel Moreno (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 92 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Touki Toussaint and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Touki Toussaint

Touki Toussaint TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is hitting .286 with 18 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 26 walks.

In 57.3% of his 103 games this season, Moreno has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 6.8% of his games this season, and 1.9% of his chances at the plate.

In 37 games this season (35.9%), Moreno has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (5.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 29 games this season (28.2%), including multiple runs in three games.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 49 .335 AVG .236 .382 OBP .291 .413 SLG .406 10 XBH 16 1 HR 6 19 RBI 30 35/14 K/BB 38/12 4 SB 2

