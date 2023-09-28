Diamondbacks vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 28
Thursday's game features the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-74) and the Chicago White Sox (60-98) facing off at Guaranteed Rate Field in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Diamondbacks according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on September 28.
The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Bryce Jarvis (2-0, 2.45 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Touki Toussaint (4-7, 5.10 ERA).
Diamondbacks vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Diamondbacks vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Diamondbacks 6, White Sox 5.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Diamondbacks have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Diamondbacks have won 42, or 61.8%, of the 68 games they've played as favorites this season.
- This season Arizona has won 18 of its 27 games, or 66.7%, when favored by at least -155 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Diamondbacks.
- Arizona has scored 743 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.53).
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 22
|@ Yankees
|L 7-1
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Luke Weaver
|September 24
|@ Yankees
|W 7-1
|Zac Gallen vs Carlos Rodón
|September 25
|@ Yankees
|L 6-4
|Merrill Kelly vs Clarke Schmidt
|September 26
|@ White Sox
|W 15-4
|Zach Davies vs José Ureña
|September 27
|@ White Sox
|W 3-0
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Luis Patiño
|September 28
|@ White Sox
|-
|Bryce Jarvis vs Touki Toussaint
|September 29
|Astros
|-
|Zac Gallen vs J.P. France
|September 30
|Astros
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Justin Verlander
|October 1
|Astros
|-
|Zach Davies vs Justin Verlander
