The Arizona Diamondbacks (84-74) aim to finish off a sweep of a three-game series versus the Chicago White Sox (60-98), at 2:10 PM ET on Thursday.

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Bryce Jarvis (2-0, 2.45 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Touki Toussaint (4-7, 5.10 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Jarvis - ARI (2-0, 2.45 ERA) vs Toussaint - CHW (4-7, 5.10 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Jarvis

Jarvis will make his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.

This will be the first MLB start for the 25-year-old right-hander.

He has pitched to a 2.45 ERA this season with 3.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.9 walks per nine across nine games.

Bryce Jarvis vs. White Sox

The White Sox rank 23rd in MLB with a .239 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 25th in the league (.386) and 166 home runs.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Touki Toussaint

Toussaint (4-7 with a 5.10 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 16th of the season.

The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The 27-year-old has a 5.10 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .223 to opposing batters.

Toussaint is looking to pick up his third quality start of the season in this game.

Toussaint will try to build on a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 4.4 innings per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 19 appearances this season.

Touki Toussaint vs. Diamondbacks

He will face a Diamondbacks offense that is batting .252 as a unit (13th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .413 (16th in the league) with 166 total home runs (21st in MLB play).

Toussaint has a 4.91 ERA and a 2.182 WHIP against the Diamondbacks this season in 3 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .250 batting average over one appearance.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.